Bengaluru

Handwritten letter of Gandhiji fetches ₹2.5 lakh at auction

One of the hundreds of one rupee notes bearing special numbers that were released to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth centenary in 1969.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A handwritten letter written to the Secretary, Congress Committee, by Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his Dandi Satyagraha in March of 1930 was sold for a price of ₹2.5 lakh at an auction held to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

The letter was among the three memorabilia that went under the hammer at the auction, conducted by the Bengaluru-based ASI-licensed auction house Marduhar Arts. The other two items that were auctioned were a handwritten letter in Gujarati sent to Kumar Ranjit Singhji of Nawanagar, sold for ₹2.25 lakh, and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi carrying his autograph, sold for ₹1.7 lakh.

“All the three items were bought by online buyers from outside Karnataka. The three exceedingly rare items received a good response and the bid amount reached the expected price,” said Rajendra Maru of Marudhar Arts. He also said that the day also saw the sale of many Gandhi ₹1 currency notes of special numbers that were issued during the birth centenary of the Mahatma in 1969. “Each one of these currency notes with special numbers such as 100000/111111/ 222222/ 444444 was sold for above ₹50,000,” he added.

