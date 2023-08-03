ADVERTISEMENT

Handloom and the city

August 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Want to pick up a handwoven saree or wish to know more about the weaves in your closet this National Handloom Day? Head over to these places

The Hindu Bureau

At Ragi Kana

To celebrate National Handloom Day, cultural hub Ragi Kana will be organising a symposium on handmade fabrics, with a focus on them providing an answer to an earth-friendly future. As part of this symposium, which will be held on August 6, at Ragi Kana Sante, handloom experts, designers, and activists, among others, will convene to converse about critical issues in the handloom weaver community and consumer responsibilities to this ecosystem.

In addition to these conversations, the celebration will also see the exhibition and sale of fabric, food items, books and handicrafts as well as a craft workshop focused on making items like keychains, friendship bands and lights. Meals and snacks will also be available at the venue.

Call 099726 76426 for more details.

At Lahe Lahe

Lahe Lahe Bengaluru will celebrate National Handloom Day with a special event, titled Showcase Your Handloom. Comprising of a handloom talk, fashion walk, saree and, dhoti draping workshop as well as a sale of handloom and handicrafts, the event will be held at 5.30 pm on August 6 at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. The entry fee for the event is ₹200. 

You can register for the event at Paytm Insider insider.in/showcase-your-handloom-aug6-2023/event

At Kaurwaki Styles

Bengaluru Utsava

Bengaluru Utsava - Arts, Crafts, Handlooms and Lifestyle Exhibition, a flea market offering a range of handicrafts, handlooms, home décor, furniture, jewellery and more will be held in the city between August 4 and 13 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, between 11 am and 7 pm.

The exhibition is open to all.

CONNECT WITH US