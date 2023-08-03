HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Handloom and the city

Want to pick up a handwoven saree or wish to know more about the weaves in your closet this National Handloom Day? Head over to these places

August 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

At Ragi Kana

To celebrate National Handloom Day, cultural hub Ragi Kana will be organising a symposium on handmade fabrics, with a focus on them providing an answer to an earth-friendly future. As part of this symposium, which will be held on August 6, at Ragi Kana Sante, handloom experts, designers, and activists, among others, will convene to converse about critical issues in the handloom weaver community and consumer responsibilities to this ecosystem.

In addition to these conversations, the celebration will also see the exhibition and sale of fabric, food items, books and handicrafts as well as a craft workshop focused on making items like keychains, friendship bands and lights. Meals and snacks will also be available at the venue.

Call 099726 76426 for more details.

At Lahe Lahe

Lahe Lahe Bengaluru will celebrate National Handloom Day with a special event, titled Showcase Your Handloom. Comprising of a handloom talk, fashion walk, saree and, dhoti draping workshop as well as a sale of handloom and handicrafts, the event will be held at 5.30 pm on August 6 at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. The entry fee for the event is ₹200. 

You can register for the event at Paytm Insider insider.in/showcase-your-handloom-aug6-2023/event

At Kaurwaki Styles

Bengaluru Utsava

Bengaluru Utsava - Arts, Crafts, Handlooms and Lifestyle Exhibition, a flea market offering a range of handicrafts, handlooms, home décor, furniture, jewellery and more will be held in the city between August 4 and 13 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, between 11 am and 7 pm.

The exhibition is open to all.

Related Topics

textile and clothing / culture (general) / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.