Bengaluru

Hamali caught for extorting money

CCB officials on Tuesday arrested a hamali of the Commercial Tax Department for allegedly posing as an officer conducting surprise checks and extorting money from truck drivers on highways.

Based on a complaint filed by a truck driver, the police caught Chennappa red-handed near Rajajinagar. Inquiries revealed that he would stop trucks on highways to check for violations and extorted money on the pretext of slapping penalty. He had observed how officers conduct checks and had imitated them, the police said, adding that he was taken into custody to ascertain how long he was doing this.


Comments
