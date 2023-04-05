Half-burnt undergarment helps police crack case of charred body found in abandoned car

April 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A half-burnt undergarment recovered from the charred body of a man has helped the police ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The Kodigehalli police on Wednesday (April 5) cracked the case of an unidentified man’s charred body found in an abandoned car near a garbage dump on Devinagar main road last Saturday. There was no clue since the interiors of the car were gutted and the body charred, but the half-burnt underwear was a single piece of evidence.

The police photographed the evidence and began to analyse the CCTV footage to find out where the deceased was moving. Based on the CCTV footage details, the police started circulating the photograph along with the physical description of the body widely for a few days before they stumbled upon a family.

The family told the police that they were looking for their son, who was missing. The police showed them the half-burnt underwear, and they recognised it. The family had also filed a missing complaint with the police and was searching for him.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod, aged 40 years and unemployed. Further probe revealed that he had become an alcoholic after his wife separated from him, and he avoided going home and would often sleep in the abandoned car.

On the day of the incident, after getting drunk, Vinod lit a mosquito coil and placed it on the cushion of the backseat before sleeping. The burning coil fell on the cushion of the seat, resulting in a fire. As he was intoxicated and in deep slumber, Vinod was charred to death, the police investigations revealed.