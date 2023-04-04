Half an hour of rain leaves parts of Bengaluru flooded

April 04, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Bengaluru:

Just around 30 minutes of rain on Tuesday (April 4) led to flooding in many parts of Bengaluru and disruption of traffic movement.

People were seen wading through inundated roads in Varthur, while flooding was reported in Kadubeesanahalli, leading to traffic jams. Bengaluru traffic police on Tuesday evening tweeted, “Due to waterlogging, there is congestion at Varthur Kodi road and Kadubeesanahalli. Please avoid these roads.”

Traffic snarls were reported in Varthur, Bellandur, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and surrounding areas. Sandeep Anirudhan, a local resident, said on Twitter, “As predicted, flooding on Whitefield Main Road. Any marks for guessing why? Because our lakes and rajakaluves and buffer zones of both are encroached upon. And no improvement since the last floods!”

Another Twitter user, Karthik, wrote, “Who needs a Venice trip when you can experience the same level of aquatic adventure right here in #Bangalore? Just wait for the rain, and voila, experience sailing through the flooded roads. Don’t forget your paddles, folks!”

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the city received 11.54 mm of rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius. According to KSNDMC, the highest rainfall recorded was 39 mm at Mallasandra, Dasarahalli Zone, till 8 pm on Tuesday.

According to rainfall forecast by KSNDMC, scattered to fairly widespread to very light to moderate rains are likely over parts of South Interior Karnataka. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the remaining regions.

