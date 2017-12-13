HAL to produce 100 of its own trainer aircraft

Military aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Tuesday said it plans to make 100 of its own product, the basic trainer aircraft HTT-40, over the coming years once the aircraft clears the ongoing critical ‘spin’ tests.
Another immediate goal is to work towards getting the basic flight certification of another home product, the Light Utility Helicopter or LUH, by the middle of 2018, T. Suvarna Raju, HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director, told the fifth annual global vendors’ meeting here.
Updating a gathering of over 80 Indian and foreign vendors of its key projects, Mr. Raju said, “Given our large number of platforms with the Indian Defence Forces, we remain committed to increasing the scope of work for our vendors.”
