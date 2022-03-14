HAL signs MoU with Safran to extend cooperation on chopper engines

HAL and Safran sign strategic MoU during the ground-breaking ceremony of HE-MRO in Goa on Monday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The ground-breaking ceremony for a new facility of Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Limited (HE-MRO), a joint venture of HAL and Safran, a French aerospace firm, was held at Sattari in Goa.

According to a release from HAL, an MOU was signed to extend their cooperation and explore opportunities for new helicopter engines in civil and military markets, reflecting their commitment to the Indian Government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” towards achieving self-reliance in defence technologies and MRO.

R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, Franck Saudo, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines and senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces and HAL were present on the occasion.

“The 1,000 sqm training and office facility and a 3,800 sqm international class shop facility will provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for Safran TM333 and HAL Shakti engines installed on HAL-built helicopters to increase the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces,” said Mr. Madhavan.

The facility will be operational by the end of 2023 with a capacity to repair 50 engines a year and a full-capacity goal of 150 engines in the coming years. The J.V. will also bring employment opportunities to over 60 qualified engineers and technicians of the region, according to a release.