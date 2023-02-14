HAL removes Hanuman sticker from aircraft 

February 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) removed a sticker of lord Hanuman from the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT), which is being developed by the PSU and is on display at its indoor pavilion at Aero India 2023.

The sticker was on the tail of the aircraft, along with the slogan ‘The Storm Is Coming’, on the inaugural day of the five-day airshow. However, it was removed on February 14, the second day of the event.

Aero India 2023 Visuals from the biennial event in Bengaluru. | Video Credit: K. Murali Kumar & Hemanth C.S.

When HAL Chairman & Managing Director C.B. Ananthakrishnan was asked about the intention behind putting the sticker, he explained that the intention was to show the powers of the aircraft.

“There used to be an HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut. HLFT-42 was derived from HF-24 Marut. There is nothing specific to derive from the image,” he said.

He added that the image was removed as the company thought that it is too premature to put any image on the aircraft tail. “We had an internal discussion, and decided to remove the sticker,” he added.