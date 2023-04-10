HAL pays second interim dividend of ₹502.58 crore

April 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has paid the second interim dividend of ₹502.58 crore to the Union government for FY 2022-23.

The dividend cheque was handed over to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by C.B. Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) & CFO with Addl. Charge of CMD-HAL.

The company had declared the second interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share of ₹10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the FY 2022-23, in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share of ₹10/- each fully paid up.

The total interim dividend paid to the Centre by HAL is ₹1,005.16 crore in FY 2022-23.

HAL has been consistently paying higher dividends year after year and believes in creating value for its shareholders, the Defence PSU said.