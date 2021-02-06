HAL hands over helicopters to Navy, Coast Guard

06 February 2021 07:44 IST

They are part of a contract for 16 Advanced Light Helicopters

HAL on Friday handed over three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk III to the Indian Navy and two to the Indian Coast Guard as part of a 16-ALH contract.

A release said that the remaining helicopters are under various stages of production and flight trials, and would be handed over in due course. The contract involved integration of 19 systems into Mk III.

Meanwhile, HAL received initial operation clearance for the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) from CEMILAC on Friday. The PSU is in the phase of integration and flight testing of mission role equipment. The LUH is a 3-ton-class new-generation single-engine helicopter designed and developed indigenously.

HAL has been recognised by Rolls Royce as authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines for its global customers. The two companies will extend their collaboration to the area of supply chain.