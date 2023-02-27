ADVERTISEMENT

HAL gets DGCA nod for new variant of passenger aircraft Hindustan 228-201 LW

February 27, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Bengaluru

This variant of Hindustan 228-201 LW has maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19 passengers. Being in the sub-5,700 kg category, this variant offers several operational benefits for operators

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of an aircraft built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a new variant of the Hindustan 228-201 LW aircraft developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to the Bengaluru headquartered defence PSU, this variant of the Hindustan 228-201 LW aircraft has maximum take-off weight of 5,695 kg with 19 passengers.

The PSU claimed that with this modification, the aircraft would fall in the sub-5,700 kg aircraft category. This variant provides several operational benefits for operators, such as reduced pilot qualification requirement enabling pilots with Commercial Pilot Licence to fly the aircraft, enhanced availability of pilot pool for the aircraft, and reduced operational cost.

In addition, the new variant will result in reduced training requirements for flying and ground crew, including aircraft maintenance engineers.

HAL also has approval for a 6,200 kg AUW (aircraft gross weight or all-up weight) with 19 passengers.

