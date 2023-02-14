HAL close to clinching LCA Tejas deal with Argentina and Egypt

February 14, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Argentina and Egypt have evinced interest in Tejas, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Speaking to reporters at the ongoing Aero India 2023 on February 14, HAL Chairman & Managing Director C.B. Ananthakrishnan said that the PSU has made proposals for the sale of 15 Tejas aircraft to Argentina and 20 aircraft to Egypt.

Aero India 2023

“Both Argentina and Egypt have shown interest in the Tejas aircraft. Two teams from Argentina have visited us, and they are quite convinced about the product. An air force team from Argentina has flown the aircraft. A contract is likely to be signed soon,” said Mr Ananthakrishnan.

With Egypt, apart from submitting a proposal for 20 Tejas aircraft, there is also discussion on setting up a defence ecosystem in that country.

Setback with Malaysia

Apart from these two countries, HAL is pursuing a deal with Malaysia for the supply of 18 Tejas aircraft against a global tender issued by the Malaysian Ministry of Defence a few years ago.

However, despite being shortlisted, Tejas has suffered a setback as Malaysia is said to be keen on the South Korean aircraft FA-50 Golden Eagle.

“With Malaysia, we are one of the shortlisted companies, and were very sure of taking that contract, but there has been a slight setback. Even though we have not received anything in black and white, what we are hearing is that the Koreans are likely to get the order. Notwithstanding that, we continue to pursue this deal with Malaysia,” Mr. Ananthakrishnan said.

In August 2022, HAL had set up an office in Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia, for tapping new business opportunities for LCA and other requirements of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades.

Mr. Ananthakrishnan said that HAL’s finances are in good health with an order book of ₹84,000 crore, and an additional ₹50,000 crore plus orders in the pipeline.