HAL airport sees increase in charter flight operations

November 17, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport, which served as Bengaluru’s primary airport for decades until it ceased commercial flight operations in 2008, has been seeing a steady increase in charter flight operations.

As per the Airport Authority of India (AAI) data, the HAL airport has this year (until September) operated 1,605 charter flights. In 2021, during the same period, the airport handled 889 charter flights. Similarly, the airport this year has handled 3,640 passengers as against only 889 passengers last year.

VIP movement

“There are a lot of VIP movements which take place from HAL airport, many businessmen and corporate leaders who use charter flights also land and take off from our airport. On an average, there are around 8-10 movements every day,” said an HAL source.

With elections scheduled to take place in 2023 and the State going into the campaign mode already, the number of VIP movements in HAL airport is bound to increase as national leaders from all political parties are expected to heli hop for campaigning.

HAL airport is also the preferred destination for political leaders, and the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister’s flight lands at the airport when they visit the State.

Helicopter charter flights are also operated from the airport catering to both corporate and leisure travel. Charter flights are also organised by operators to popular tourist destinations in Karnataka and also neighbouring States.

Training too

The source added that the AAI data only pertains to charter flight operations from HAL airport and does not include the aircraft that are used by commercial airlines for training purposes. “Training flights (for pilots) by the airlines concerned have been carried out at HAL airport, Bengaluru, since June 2015. Training sorties are also done during night time,” the source added.

Apart from charter and training flights, military flights both fighter jets and helicopters manufactured by the defence PSU are also tested in the airport. The Indian Air Force’s flight testing also takes place from the HAL airport, as they use its runway to take off and land their aircraft.

No commercial flights

The HAL airport stopped operation of commercial flight operations in May 2008 after the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) located in Devanahalli was inaugurated. HAL airport cannot operate commercial flights to honour the concessional agreement which was signed between BIAL, the operator of KIA, and the Government of India in 2004. This agreement bars any airport from operating commercial flights within an aerial distance of 150 km from KIA.