Haircuts and happiness: When a few hairdressers visited Rainbow Home in Bengaluru

Four hairdressers styled over 30 underprivileged girls at Rainbow Homes in Domlur

“I can’t tell you how much happy I am now. I never and ever did my hair-cut in ‘U’ shape. It’s a pleasure. It means a lot to me and our Rainbow Home friends. Thank you so much.”

This is excerpted from Sneha’s (name changed) thank you note for the hairdressers who styled her and over 30 of her friends’ hair at Rainbow Home in Domlur on January 27.

Usually, Sneha (who is in eighth standard) and her friends get their hair cut from a local salon. “Most of the girls don’t like the experience,” says Komala Rangaswamy, the stage program manager at Rainbow Foundation India, which in collaboration with ARUN runs Rainbow Homes that houses underprivileged children.

Hence, Komala sought the help of Rohit Misra, a freelance hairstylist. The latter called on fellow hairdressers Isha Mukherjee, Shikha Sridhar and Rashmi Pawar, who own salons in the city.

“A bad haircut can dent their self-confidence. At the same time, providing quality services to such a large group can be difficult. Which is why stylists from prominent salons got together to give the girls professional haircuts,” says Rohit.

“Some girls, who were initially reluctant, were willing for a haircut once they saw their friends’ hair,” says Komala, “It was an exciting affair for them.”

The hairdressers felt the same way, too. Shikha, who owns a nail spa and salon on St Marks Road, says, “This was more satisfying than our regular work. These girls aren’t used to this experience. The older girls could talk to us and tell us what kind of haircut they wanted. Some of the younger ones wanted their hair to be like ours.”

Isha, meanwhile, has been involved in community service for a few years now. “My mother is with the YWCA. So, I try to help in whatever way I can. It was great to see these excited girls. Some of them were shy but happy. I hope they saw themselves in a new light after the haircut.”

Rashmi, who owns a salon in Bellandur says, “The pandemic has taught us lessons enough that there’s nothing like caring for fellow human beings and spreading joy around. That’s why we participated.”

Rohit and his friends, happy with the girls’ response, now intend to return for haircuts once in four months. “We’ll also look to work with more such NGOs,” he says.