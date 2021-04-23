Hailstones, heavy rain in parts of city

Yellow alert issued for many parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban

For the second consecutive day, rain lashed parts of the city on Friday, bringing huge relief from the sweltering summer heat. What surprised residents in some parts of the city was the accompanying hail.

Shanmugam, who works in Bommasandra Industrial Area, said in his 10 years of working there, he had never seen hailstones. “It started raining at 5 p.m. and we were surprised to see hailstones,” he said.

India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru’s C.S. Patil said hail was reported in Vishweshwariah Layout as well.

“These can be categorised as pre-monsoon rain. Hailstones are not uncommon during the pre-monsoon and the monsoon showers. A trough formation in interior Karnataka is leading to the rainfall,” he explained.

Rain is expected to continue for four more days at least. Yellow alert — heavy rainfall and thunderstorm — has been issued for Saturday for many parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Mandya. “Parts of the State will continue to receive rains for four more days, especially parts of south-interior Karnataka,” Mr. Patil added.

Friday’s rain, accompanied by strong winds, also meant that some areas suffered power cuts, a major problem for those working from home.

“A bit of rain in Bangalore and there’s Power cut! Sigh,” said one Bengalurean, venting his ire on Twitter. Another wrote: “...It’s so funny that #Bengaluru sky goes a little dark and @NammaBESCOM immediately be like- let’s cut the power...”.

A resident of Indiranagar said, “The pathetic power situation in Indiranagar II stage. No power from 6 pm today and Bescom does not respond to power complaints. With 1912 going to COVID helpline, it is always engaged”.

Others people equated the overcast skies and blinding sheets of rain to the mood in a city reeling under COVID-19 on social media. “Exactly the moods and feelings these days,” said one Twitter user.