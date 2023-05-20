Hailstones and heavy rain in parts of Bengaluru

May 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Saturday, bringing a relief from the sweltering summer heat. What surprised residents in some parts of the city were the accompanying hailstones.

“It started raining at 5 p.m. and we were surprised to see hailstones while driving towards Bidadi from Bengaluru city,” said Rajesh, who works in Bidadi Industrial Area.

The hailstones were reported in Bidadi, Kengeri, Ramanagara, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Kumbalgodu, and Mysuru Road on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Ramanagara and it led to traffic snarls between Ramanagara and Bidadi, according to traffic police officials. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have not responded to the waterlogging.

This is not the first time the expressway has been flooded. In August 2022, various stretches on the expressway were flooded and vehicles were submerged and stuck for hours. Again in October, after rain, parts of the expressway were flooded. Again in March this year, parts of the expressway near Ramanagara were flooded.

Meanwhile, during the rain in the city, a tree branch fell on a car which was damaged at Race Course Road. Several branches fell down after rain along with wind, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) control room officials.

Bengaluru is expected to get rain on Sunday too according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in parts of south Karnataka on Sunday.

”Next 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33 and 22 Degree Celsius respectively,” IMD said in a statement on Saturday.