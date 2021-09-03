Hackers attack digital marketing firm, redeem ₹2.25 crore reward points

A digital marketing research firm in Marathahalli was attacked by a group of hackers, who illegally redeemed reward points worth ₹2.25 crore. The money from the reward points was moved out to other accounts through wire transfers.

The incident occurred on Monday, following which the legal associate manager of the digital market research firm filed a complaint with the Whitefield cybercrime police on Wednesday. “The firm deals with websites, software and apps, and offers reward points to its registered users for business promotion and deals. It also provides a facility for clients to redeem the reward points into cash after a certain period of time,” said a police officer.

The hackers, after gaining control of the site, redeemed all the reward points. The police have sought the details of all transactions to track down the hackers.