ADVERTISEMENT

Hacker Sriki arrested in a 2017 Bitcoin scam case

May 07, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

The FIR alleges that Sriki hacked a Bitcoin exchange and stole about 60 Bitcoins.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Investigation Team, probing the alleged Bitcoin scam, arrested hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, 29, alias Sriki, on Tuesday (May 11) in a 2017 case registered in Tumakuru district.

He was arrested from a hotel in Ganganagar, where he had been staying for the past few days. The SIT will seek his police custody to conduct further interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

An SIT press note said Sriki was hiding the addresses of crypto wallets in his laptop. The experts conducted a scientific analysis and found the wallet’s address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior police officer said the SIT would investigate the money trail. Sriki is also accused in several other cases, including cheating and hacking an e-procurement website.

The FIR alleges that he hacked Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, a Bitcoin exchange and stole about 60 bitcoins. The complaint was filed by Harish B.V., the company’s director.

At the time of the crime, 1 BTC was valued at ₹1,67,481, and the value of the stolen coins stood at ₹1.14 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US