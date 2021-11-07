‘Hacker’ Sri Krishna detained by Bengaluru police

Bengaluru

07 November 2021 02:02 IST

This is in connection with a drunken brawl at a star hotel

Jeevan Bima Nagar police on Saturday detained software engineer and alleged hacker Sri Krishna, whose name recently cropped up in connection with a multicrore bitcoin scam. The Opposition Congress has alleged the involvement of two senior BJP leaders in the scam.

Sri Krishna, who was out on bail after his arrest in November 2020, was detained for reportedly participating in a drunken brawl at a star hotel on Airport Road.

Based on a complaint filed by the hotel staff, the police detained Sri Krishna, or SriKi as he is called, and his associate, identified as Vishnu Bhat. Sri Krishna has been staying in the hotel after he got out on bail two months ago. According to the police, he and Bhat got into an argument.

The police recovered a laptop and other electronic gadgets from his room for verification. “Right now, he has been detained for questioning and based on the outcome necessary action will be taken,” a senior officer said.

Arrested last year

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had arrested Sri Krishna in November 2020 in what appeared to be a drug peddling case, where he purchased drugs using bitcoins from dealers abroad on the dark web. However, the investigations threw up many twists and turns after the CCB probe found that the software engineer allegedly hacked websites to steal data, and used ransomware to encrypt data which he would release for payment in bitcoins.

His modus operandi came to light during an ongoing investigation into an international drug racket where seven people have been arrested, including former Minister Rudrappa Lamani’s son Darshan Lamani and his associates.

The case resurfaced again after Congress leaders recently alleged that two top BJP politicians were involved in the cover-up of ₹10,000 crore worth of transactions in bitcoins.