Habitual offender who mastered the art of making duplicate key on the spot, arrested in Bengaluru

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru City Police, recently arrested a 44-year-old habitual offender who used to break into houses, using a duplicate key which he would make on the spot using aluminium foil.

The accused, identified as Prakash Balaji, a habitual burglar, has 53 cases pending against him and was arrested by the city police in a similar case a few months ago.

While he was in Parappana Agarahara Central Prison complex, the accused allegedly befriended a notorious habitual offender from North India, who taught him the art of making duplicate keys using aluminium foil on the spot.

After learning this, Prakash came out on bail one-and-a-half months ago and committed six cases of house breaks, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police tracked down the accused to Bannappa Park where he used to hide despite having a house. The accused was married to the daughter of a retired policeman and the family knew about his profession, the police said. It was a love marriage, the police added.

Based on his confession, the police recovered 422 grams of gold valuables and a motorcycle worth ₹27.4 lakh from him.

