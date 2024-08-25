ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender who faked accidents and extorted money from people arrested in Bengaluru

Published - August 25, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly used to extort money from motorists pretending to be a road accident victim.

Jameel Khan, a resident of Rajendranagar in Mysuru, was involved in 17 similar cases, including nine cases in Bengaluru, a police officer said.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused confronted Prasad Kuduva and faked a road accident alleging that his scooter was touched by a car in Jayanagar 4th block on June 14.

The accused created a ruckus and forced Mr. Kuduva to transfer ₹30,000 online and took ₹300 in cash before fleeing from the spot.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused using CCTV camera footage and the bank account details and kept a watch for 15 days before he was arrested .

The accused used to stay in lodges and visit bars across the city, a police officer said .

The accused had committed similar offences in K.R. Sagar, Ashok Puram police station limits in Mysuru, Maddur, and Bilikere police station limits in Hunsur.

