ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender stabs head constable in Bengaluru

October 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A habitual offender stabbed a head constable in a bid to escape arrest in Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

The accused, Hasan Khan, was chased and caught by CCB officials and handed over to the Shivajinagar police for further investigation.

The victim, Samiulla, was admitted to hospital and is said to be under treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the organised crime wing team of the CCB, based on a tip-off, obtained the location of the accused, wanted in multiple cases.

A team with the help of Samiulla, who stays in the same area, laid a trap to catch Hasan, who was found around an auto stand at Dargah Circle.

When the police team covered the area and Samiulla tried to reach Hasan, the accused, sensing trouble, pulled out a dagger and attacked Samiulla.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US