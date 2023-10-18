Habitual offender stabs head constable in Bengaluru

October 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A habitual offender stabbed a head constable in a bid to escape arrest in Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

The accused, Hasan Khan, was chased and caught by CCB officials and handed over to the Shivajinagar police for further investigation.

The victim, Samiulla, was admitted to hospital and is said to be under treatment.

According to the police, the organised crime wing team of the CCB, based on a tip-off, obtained the location of the accused, wanted in multiple cases.

A team with the help of Samiulla, who stays in the same area, laid a trap to catch Hasan, who was found around an auto stand at Dargah Circle.

When the police team covered the area and Samiulla tried to reach Hasan, the accused, sensing trouble, pulled out a dagger and attacked Samiulla.