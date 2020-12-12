Habitual offender stabbed to death

Bengaluru

12 December 2020 19:06 IST

An armed group of four men stabbed a 26-year-old habitual offender to death while he was walking home at Sampigehalli on Friday night.

According to the police, the deceased, Tanveer, a resident of Saraipalya, had been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case, and was released on bail from the central prison 10 days ago.

“Tanveer was walking home when the gang intercepted and attacked him before he could react,” said the police. He was taken to a hospital in the area where he was declared brought dead.

The Sampigehalli police, who have registered a case of murder, suspect old rivalry could be the motive. The victim had several criminal cases pending against him in Sampigehalli and Hennur police station limits.