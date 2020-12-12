Habitual offender stabbed to death

An armed group of four men stabbed a 26-year-old habitual offender to death while he was walking home at Sampigehalli on Friday night.
According to the police, the deceased, Tanveer, a resident of Saraipalya, had been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case, and was released on bail from the central prison 10 days ago.
“Tanveer was walking home when the gang intercepted and attacked him before he could react,” said the police. He was taken to a hospital in the area where he was declared brought dead.
The Sampigehalli police, who have registered a case of murder, suspect old rivalry could be the motive. The victim had several criminal cases pending against him in Sampigehalli and Hennur police station limits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath