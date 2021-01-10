Habitual offender shot at, arrested

The Varthur police opened fire at a habitual offender who allegedly attacked two constables in three days while evading arrest.
The first incident took place on January 6 when constable Manjunath went to the house of the accused, Naveen Kumar P., to secure his arrest. “Naveen, along with his mother and brother, attacked the constable, who was later hospitalised. Naveen used the opportunity to escape,” said a police officer.
Manjunath had sustained severe injuries in the attack, but with the help of locals he managed to nab Naveen’s mother and brother.
D. Devraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, formed a special team to track down Naveen, the police officer added.
The team located Naveen, who was hiding in Gunjur, and surrounded him. In an attempt to escape, Naveen allegedly attacked a constable with a dagger. “Police Sub-Inspector Krishnamurthy issued a warning and opened fire at the accused to stop him. Both Naveen and the injured constable have been hospitalised,” said the police officer.
Naveen is wanted in many criminal cases, the officer said. A few months ago, he allegedly broke into the house of a private firm employee at Parappana Agrahara while she was sleeping and robbed valuables worth ₹50,000. It was in connection with this case that he was arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath