Habitual offender shot at, arrested

He had attacked two constables in three days: police

The Varthur police opened fire at a habitual offender who allegedly attacked two constables in three days while evading arrest.

The first incident took place on January 6 when constable Manjunath went to the house of the accused, Naveen Kumar P., to secure his arrest. “Naveen, along with his mother and brother, attacked the constable, who was later hospitalised. Naveen used the opportunity to escape,” said a police officer.

Manjunath had sustained severe injuries in the attack, but with the help of locals he managed to nab Naveen’s mother and brother.

D. Devraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, formed a special team to track down Naveen, the police officer added.

The team located Naveen, who was hiding in Gunjur, and surrounded him. In an attempt to escape, Naveen allegedly attacked a constable with a dagger. “Police Sub-Inspector Krishnamurthy issued a warning and opened fire at the accused to stop him. Both Naveen and the injured constable have been hospitalised,” said the police officer.

Naveen is wanted in many criminal cases, the officer said. A few months ago, he allegedly broke into the house of a private firm employee at Parappana Agrahara while she was sleeping and robbed valuables worth ₹50,000. It was in connection with this case that he was arrested.