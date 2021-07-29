Habitual offender murdered near police station

Benglauru

29 July 2021 00:36 IST

In yet another brazen attack, a habitual offender was hacked to death barely a few yards from the Banaswadi police station on Wednesday afternoon.

Two assailants in a car intercepted the victim, Harish, 24, who was on a bike, stabbed him with a knife, and smashed his head with a stone before driving away. The incident took place around 1.30 p.m. The victim had just exited the station, when he was attacked.

According to the police, Harish, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, had four criminal cases pending against him in Banaswadi police station.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was living in Banaswadi until 2018, and then moved to Basaveshwaranagar. BBetween 2017 and 2018, he was involved in criminal cases and anti-social activities. He was called to the station on Wednesday afternoon for a routine parade, and booked under Section 110 (Security for good behaviour from habitual offender) of Cr.PC. After completing formalities, Harish had left the station to get a passport size photograph, which he had to submit,” said a police officer.

The police rushed to the spot and conducted mahazar. Inquiries revealed that old rivalry is the motive behind the murder. The police said they had some clues and were tracking down the accused.