Habitual offender found dead in house he went to steal in Bengaluru

The Indiranagar police came across an unusual incident and recovered the body of a habitual offender who was found dead in the pooja room of the house where he went to steal valuables on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dileep Bahadur, a native of Assam and a habitual house-break offender.

According to the police, Dileep broke into the house of Sridhar Samanthroy, a software engineer at a city based IT firm in Indiranagar. The family had gone to Europe on a holiday for a week and Dileep, after recceing the house, gained entry and searched the house for valuables.

While he was inside the house, the family returned and found the front door was jammed and locked from inside. They called a key maker to open the lock . Dileep, who was stuck inside the house with no option to escape, allegedly ended his life in the pooja room, the police said.

The family opened the door and found that the furniture and articles had been disturbed. With the help of security personnel, the family members searched the premises and opened the pooja room to find Dileep’s body.

The Indiranagar police rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe before shifting the body for postmortem. The deceased had a similar case pending against him in 2006 in Jeevanbimanagar. The police have taken up a case of suspicious death and are further investigating the case.

( Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)