Habitual offender arrested in Bengaluru

The Basavanagudi police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man on the charge of breaking into a house and recovered valuables worth ₹18 lakh from him.

The accused, Mohammed Sadiq, a native of Mangaluru, had come to the city and was working as a cleaner at a hotel.

According to the police, he started breaking into houses to lead a lavish life. On May 27, the accused gained entry into an apartment at Tata Silk Farm by opening the lock through the window and escaped with gold and silver articles and two mobile phones, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused in two hours and recovered the valuables. “The accused is a habitual offender arrested for similar offences and sent to judicial custody. The accused came out on bail and continued his activities,” a police officer said.