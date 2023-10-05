HamberMenu
Habitual offender arrested for robbing elderly women, gold valuables worth ₹25.9 lakh recovered

October 05, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Doddabelavangala police arrested a 40-year-old habitual offender and recovered gold valuables worth ₹25.9 lakh which he had robbed from elderly women after promising to help them get financial help.

The accused, Manjesha, was arrested based on a complaint from Puttamma, 65, of Doddabelavangala who had lost a gold chain and a pair of bangles. Manjesha met Puttamma when she had come to update her Aadhaar and noticed she was wearing a gold chain and bangles.

The accused lured her under the pretext of a fake government scheme offering ₹10,000 to senior citizens. He took her to enrol her for the “scheme” and on the pretext of getting her photograph for the application, asked her to remove her valuables and kept them in the boot space of his scooter.

The accused later took her inside a photo studio, left her there and escaped with the valuables. Based on the complaint, the police identified the accused through CCTV camera footage and tracked him down when he came to a jewellery shop to dispose of the valuables. Based on his confession, the police have recovered 590 grams of gold valuables worth ₹25.9 lakh in 12 similar cases.

Manjesh is among 30 people arrested by the Doddaballapura sub-division police in over 56 criminal cases from whom they recovered valuables worth over ₹1 crore.

The Doddaballapura Rural police arrested a 25-year-old peddler and recovered marijuana worth ₹7 lakh from him. The accused, Shivappa, was caught while he was waiting near a private school for his clients to deliver the narcotic. The police also raided a concrete mixture plant at Medahalli and arrested a labourer from West Bengal who was growing ganja plants on the premises and selling them to local peddlers and his clients. The police recovered ganja plants worth ₹2 lakh and arrested Bisarul Sheikh under the NDPS Act.

