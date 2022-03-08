Habitual offender arrested for killing man for ₹500

The Kamakshipalya police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old habitual offender for allegedly killing a drunk man on a footpath to rob ₹500 and a basic mobile phone from him on February 24.

According to the police, Satish B., 41, a daily wage labourer, was found dead on the footpath with his head smashed with a cement brick. The Kamakshipalya police registered a case of murder and arrested Sebastin.

Inquiries revealed that Sebastin, a native of Bhadravathi, was involved in several theft and robbery cases. He worked as a cleaner at a hotel during the day and would move around at night to commit thefts, the police said.

On February 24, he was wandering in Kamakshipalya and found Satish, who was sleeping on the footpath after consuming alcohol. He tried to pick the mobile phone from the victim’s pocket, but he suddenly woke up and resisted the robbery. Sebastin took a cement brick and smashed Satish’s head repeatedly, killing him on the spot. He then took mobile phone and cash ₹500 and escaped, the police added.