Habitual offender arrested for harassing women

The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old habitual offender for allegedly harassing women. The accused Ramakrishna, who went by many names, including Manjunath, Prashanth, Praveen, and Divyaraj, has as many as 14 complaints lodged against him at police stations across the city and also in Tumakuru.

“When he got to know that the police were looking for him, he called a police station and challenged them to find him,” said the police.

Ramakrishna allegedly collected phone numbers of working women, including that of an advocate and even women police personnel by claiming that he needed legal help to file a complaint. “He even got phone numbers of homemakers and college students and harassed them,” said a police officer.

He would call them at night, verbally abuse them, and send them objectionable photos and videos. “When he arrested him, we found hundreds of objectionable pictures and videos of women and children on his phone,” the police officer added.

Retired factory worker arrested for recording women

In a similar case, the police on Thursday arrested a 65-year-old man for secretly taking photographs and videos of women and girls in his neighbourhood in Peenya. According to the Peenya police, the accused, Narayana Gowda, a retired factory worker, lives with his wife in a rented tenement. “He would sit outside his house and record videos of women when they came to wash clothes, utensils, etc, on his phone,” said a police officer.

He got caught by a few women who spotted him taking videos. Though he managed to escape, he left his phone behind. Residents handed over the phone to the police and filed a complaint. “Based on footage and photographs recovered from the phone, we arrested Narayana Gowda,” said the police officer, adding that the accused denied allegations levelled against him. In his statement, he claimed that his neighbours and landlord were conspiring against him to force him to vacate the house. “However, he had no explanation for the clips and photographs we recovered from his phone,” he added.