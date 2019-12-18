Habitual offender arrested for attempt to kill husband

The Konanakunte police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly putting out a supari (contract) to kill her husband in an attempt to stop him from reporting her criminal activities to the authorities. “Fortunately, her husband, identified as Shankar, a cab driver, survived the attack and told us that he suspected that his wife had a hand in this,” said the police. The prime accused has been identified as Manjula, 44. Three others have also been arrested in the case.

Based on evidence gathered and call record details, a team led by Inspector Dharmendra arrested Majula, who along with her associate, allegedly robbed senior citizens. “She is a habitual offender and would target the elderly by diverting their attention and robbing them of their valuables,” said an officer.

Manjula was involved in over a dozen such cases in and around Bengaluru. When her husband, Shankar, recently came to know about her criminal activities, he ordered her to stop, failing which he threatened to report her to the police. Investigations revealed that she approached her associate Chalauvaswamy, 42 and together, they hatched a plan to get Shankar murdered. Chaluvaswamy got two of his friends, Ganesh, 25, and Manjunath, 27, to eliminate Shankar for a fee.

As per the plan, the duo followed Shankar on November 25 in a car while he was riding his motorcycle. They knocked him down, and attacked him with lethal weapons near Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road before speeding away. A few passersby saw him on the road with severe injuries and took him to the hospital. “Their timely help probably saved his life,” said the Konanakunte police, who took up the case after talking to the victim.

The police have also recovered gold valuables worth ₹7.2 lakh which the accused had allegedly robbed from many people in the recent past.

All the four accused — Manjula, Ganesh, Manjunath and Chaluvaswamy — have been booked for attempt to murder, robberies and criminal conspiracy and remanded into judicial custody.