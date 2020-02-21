H1N1 scare: MNC tells staff to work from home till Feb. 28

Bengaluru

Reaction to two employees testing positive for the air-borne disease

A multinational company has given a “work from home” guidance till February 28 to its employees after two of them tested positive for Influenza ‘A’ H1N1.

According to an email sent by the crisis management team of SAP India to its employees, two of their employees based in Bengaluru (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for H1N1. The company has undertaken extensive sanitisation and complete fumigation of its premises. “Considering the situation, we encourage you to work from home beginning February 20 till February 28,” the email said.

According to an official statement from the company: “Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is under way. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority. As a precautionary measure, all the SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation, and all SAP India employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice.”

State Health officials said the company’s move is surprising as H1N1 is not a new disease and has been in the air for quite some years. “Maybe, the company is taking extra precautions as the symptoms and precautions to be taken for H1N1 are similar to COVID-19,” an official said. State joint director (Communicable diseases) B G Prakash, “We don’t know why SAP has taken such measures. The number of H1N1 cases reported are fewer compared to last year. It is a self-limiting disease, and only a few cases might become complicated. These types of measures not required.”

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said there is no need to panic as H1N1 infection can be controlled effectively with medicine. “The State has adequate stock of medicine. It is important that people follow basic hand hygiene and cough etiquette. The Union Ministry’s guidelines on H1N1 symptoms, precautions and surveillance are available on the government of India’s website, and it is important for all to follow that,” he said.

175 positive cases so far

Meanwhile, 175 persons have tested positive for the air-borne disease in Karnataka from January till date. Nearly half of these cases are from BBMP areas.

According to data from the Health and Family Welfare Department, the number of positive cases rose from 63 in January to 175 in February.

While 96 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, Rural and BBMP areas, they are followed by Udupi that has recorded 41 cases. In fact, BBMP has been recording the highest number of cases in the last two years.