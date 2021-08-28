Gym trainer murdered in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:32 IST

A gym trainer was brutally killed by a gang of assailants at Devanahalli Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar, 28. Shivakumar had been to Devanahalli to his gym in the morning and was returning home on his bike when two assailants, on another bike, followed him and rammed into his vehicle. As Shivakumar fell down, the assailants stabbed him to death before fleeing. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

