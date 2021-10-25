Gym trainer found dead

A 29-year-old man who worked as a gym trainer was found dead at his residence in R.R. Nagar on Saturday.

The police suspect he killed himself. “The deceased, Karthik B., lived at Marappa Layout and worked in a private fitness centre. He also ran a provision store,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night. His mother discovered the body on Sunday morning and alerted family members. “No suicide note was found. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said the police, who have registered a case of unnatural death.

Boy rescued

A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped avert a tragedy and saved a boy’s life at KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station. On Friday evening, a relative of the boy approached the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ of the RPF at the entrance of the station in panic. He showed them a video clip of the boy who was lying under a train. In the clip, the boy said he had come to the station to end his life.

RPF personnel swung into action. In a press release, South Western Railway stated that an alert was sent to all staff and officers at the station. Photos of the boy were distributed and six teams were formed to trace him. After a frantic hunt, they found the boy under the coach of 6527 Bengaluru City – New Delhi Express Special.

The boy was rescued and counselled before he was reunited with his family.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)