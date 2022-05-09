Gusty winds damage shelter at newly constructed stadium in H.S.R. Layout 

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, admitted to the poor quality of work executed at the stadium and added that the contractor concerned would be directed to rebuild the entire structure at his own cost

The canopy of a newly-built stadium at H.S.R. Layout which fell owing to rain in Bengaluru.

Just over two months after it was inaugurated, the shelter over the spectators’ gallery at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in H.S.R. Layout came down during the heavy winds on Sunday evening. The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1.

This has raised questions over the poor quality of civic works in the city. It is only recently that the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association alleged that the “40% kickbacks” in contracts in the State had made quality of works suffer.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be staging a protest at the stadium questioning the poor quality of work and the misuse of public funds on Tuesday.

The AAP also alleged that the ruling BJP members attacked its members who questioned the poor quality of works.

Kavitha Reddy, Congress member and resident of H.S.R. Layout, said the stadium was inaugurated in haste by Mr. Bommai at the behest of the local MLA. This incident has underscored the poor quality of work, she said. “The stadium was constructed despite opposition by local residents,” she said.

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), admitted to the poor quality of work executed at the stadium. “The structure should have withstood the gusty winds. We will enquire into the incident to ascertain reasons for the damaged gallery shelter,” he said, and added that the contractor concerned would be directed to rebuild the entire structure at his own cost.

He also said action would be initiated against the contractor and BBMP officials concerned.