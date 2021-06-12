Gunrunner, two others who supplied pistols to gangsters in Benglauru held

CCB team tracked them down to Hyderabad from where they were operating

The organised crime wing of the Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old gunrunner and two of his associates in Hyderabad for allegedly supplying country-made pistols to gangsters operating out of Bengaluru. The police recovered three country-made pistols and 15 rounds of ammunition from them.

The gang was busted following the arrest of history-sheeter K. Rohith and 10 of his associates near Muneshwara temple at Bagalagunte on April 8 while they were allegedly planning to attack Rohith’s rival Soma. At the time of their arrest, the police had recovered a country-made pistol and ammunition from the accused.

“A detailed inquiry with Rohith led to the arrest of gunrunner Sunkari Satish from his hideout at Saidabad in Hyderabad,” said a senior police officer. The other arrested accused have been identified as Shankar Krishnamurthy, 30, and Druva Kumar N., 32.

According to the police, Satish is a notorious history-sheeter who hails from Kalaburagi. He is involved in several criminal cases in Karnataka and Hyderabad. “When questioned, the gunrunner claimed that he was sourcing the pistols from his contacts in Madhya Pradesh and selling them in Bengaluru for anywhere between ₹80,000 and ₹2 lakh,” said a senior police officer.

He met Rohith in Kalaburagi Central Prison when he had been arrested and made a deal with him to sell a country-made pistol for ₹2 lakh. “Satish has sold country-made pistols and ammunition to many gangsters in the city and efforts are to track them down,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).