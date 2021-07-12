Bengaluru

Gun-running racket with links to U.P. unearthed

The police have stepped up investigations to trackdown two gun dealers from Uttar Pradesh after their brother was arrested for allegedly selling country-made pistols in the city on July 6. The gun racket was unearthed by the Central Crime Branch police, who acting on a tip-off, arrested Ayazulla, 30, from U.P. at a tea stall on TCM Royan Road, just half a kilometre away from the police station.

The police recovered a country-made pistol wrapped in a khaki bag from him. “When questioned, the accused claimed that the gun racket was run by his brothers, Nayazlla and Fayazulla, and he was just a courier. He claimed that he had been instructed to hand over the weapon to some customers, who would call him, and collect ₹40,000 from them. He was set to return to his home town the same day,” said a police officer.

The CCB officials recovered a mobile phone from him along with cash ₹2,600 and handed him over to the Cottonpet police for further investigations. “This is not the first time Ayazulla has come to the city to deliver the weapon,” said a CCB official. Three days after the arrest, the West division police launched a massive manhunt for the people who were supposed to buy the weapon. The CCB is also probing the U.P. link to the case.


