Gulmohar trees cut, case registered

Nearly 10 Gulmohar trees in front of an apartment complex in Kengeri were mysteriously felled on April 13. A case has been registered at Kengeri Police Station.

Bhanu Prakash, Range Forest Officer, said preliminary inquiries revealed that a truck came and took away the wood the same day. The residents did not stop the felling of trees but later complained to us, he said.

“There are conflicting reports as to who carried out the felling. Based on our complaint, the Kengeri police have registered a case,” he said.