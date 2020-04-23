Gulmohar trees cut, case registered

Nearly 10 Gulmohar trees in front of an apartment complex in Kengeri were mysteriously felled on April 13. A case has been registered at Kengeri Police Station.
Bhanu Prakash, Range Forest Officer, said preliminary inquiries revealed that a truck came and took away the wood the same day. The residents did not stop the felling of trees but later complained to us, he said.
“There are conflicting reports as to who carried out the felling. Based on our complaint, the Kengeri police have registered a case,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.