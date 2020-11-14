Guidelines revised for international returnees

Bengaluru

Guidelines for international travellers returning to Karnataka have been revised. According to the new guidelines released on Friday, all passengers will have to undergo 14 days home quarantine.

Exemptions will be made in the case of submitting a negative RT-PCR report for test done 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, which has to be uploaded on the portal https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration.

They will also have to submit a declaration form vouching for its authenticity, and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise. Others can opt for a test upon arrival at the airport if there is such a facility to avail of exemption. Exceptions will also be made for pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and for parents with children below the age of 10. But they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

Business travellers, short-term travellers, and students who are writing exams in Karnataka will be exempted from quarantine if they carry a negative RT-PCR report for test conducted 72 hours before travel.

Before boarding, all passengers should have to download Aarogya Setu app, Apthamitra app, and Quarantine Watch app. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board.

Apart from mandatory precautions to be followed on board, they will be subjected to screening compulsorily upon arrival, the department has said. Passengers will be categorised into two: symptomatic on arrival and asymptomatic on arrival. The first category will be segregated and made to undergo another test at a dedicated COVID-19 health centre. Based on the result, they will be sent to home isolation or a hospital.

For passengers who landed in other States and are then arriving in Karnataka, if they are symptomatic, they will have to self isolate and undergo a test. As for asymptomatic passengers, those with a negative test report will be exempted from home quarantine, while those without such a certificate will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

International passengers from other States arriving in Karnataka will be allowed to go to their respective States with advice of 14 days of home quarantine if they are asymptomatic. The cost of tests will be borne by the passengers, the department has clarified.