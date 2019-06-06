Bengaluru

Guidelines for faculty recruitment in universities

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) directing all higher educational institutions to fill up vacancies, the State government on Thursday laid down guidelines for the recruitment of professors and other faculty members.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will support universities and help them fill the vacancies. After allegations of corruption in faculty recruitments in two State-run universities, the Higher Education Department, which came under severe criticism, said that the KEA would be conducting the process henceforth.

Sources in the department said that this decision did not go down well with stakeholders who felt that the autonomy of universities is at stake. Now, the department has said that while KEA will conduct an examination and prepare a merit list, the university will be responsible for interviewing and short-listing candidates as well as issuing appointment orders.

