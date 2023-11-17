Guests Who Never Left: A guide to the green invaders around us

November 17, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengalureans are quite familiar with the African Tulip trees seen across the city sporting glossy deep green foliage and dense clusters of flowers that resemble bright scarlet flames. As much as the spectacular sight they are, not many know it’s an invasive species taking over open pasture lands, plantations and forests.

Invasive species are today considered as one of the top five threats to environmental conservation. However, information on invasive plant species in India has been limited.

To combat this knowledge gap and initiate more dialogues and efforts around management of invasive plant species, Bengaluru-based Biodiversity Collaborative and Mysuru-headquartered Nature Conservation Foundation has brought out Guests who Never Left, a first of its kind book that aims to serve as a reference guide for invasive plant species found in peninsular India.

ADVERTISEMENT

A major ecological concern

Introduced plants are non-native plant species introduced to a region from foreign geographies. Invasive species is a subset of this group. In the new landscape, some introduced plant species take advantage of the absence of their natural enemies and predators and spread rapidly suppressing the native species and natural biodiversity. These are known as invasive plant species.

Several plant species have been introduced in India over the years by the various kings and colonial administrators for gardening and ornamental purposes and as avenue trees.

One of the first concrete studies on invasives was by Charles Elton, a biologist in the UK. In 1958, he wrote the book The Ecology of Invasions by Animals and Plants which later became the basis of studies on biological invasions.

However, it was not until the 1980s that people started talking about invasive species as a conservation concern. In India it has been only around 20 years since the impact of native species started getting noticed.

“Some parts of the world, for example islands like Australia, New Zealand or Hawaii, tend to be more vulnerable to invasion. Whereas in India, we have been feeling the impact only in the last 20 years or so. I think that’s probably the main reason studies on invasive species in here are relatively recent, and as a result, there is still a big information gap on invasive plant species in India,” says Dr. Ankila Hiremath, ecologist and co-author of the book.

Dr. Anita Varghese, director at The Keystone Foundation and co-author of the book, notes that another reason behind the information gap could be what is known as green blindness or plant blindness.

She explains, “In the tropics we are surrounded by greenery everywhere and don’t tend to think of them too much. That is one aspect.”

“The second aspect is that since the time of civilization and before people have been travelling and moving plants and animals with them. Since it has been in the human nature and seems like the natural thing to do, people tend to think what is the big deal.”

The missing pieces

So, what are the critical information gaps when it comes to invasive plant species?

For one, it’s not widely known among people which are invasive plants, says Dr. Hiremath.

“Most people are familiar with a handful of invasive plants such as lantana since it is widespread, parthenium since it causes health problems like asthma and probably prosopis juliflora, again because it is widespread. But these are just a few of the invasive plants in India.”

There is also a lack of data on the extent of distribution of different invasives and their impacts at various levels such as biodiversity, wildlife habitat, hydrology, human health, food security and other socioeconomic aspects.

For example, Dr. Hiremath points out, when the British introduced trees like Black wattle on the shola grasslands, it became a more threatening landscape for the Toda tribe who inhabit the region. They were used to the rolling grassland hills where they could see long distances, but suddenly these areas became densely wooded causing unexpected encounters with dangerous wildlife.

“When I work in the Nilgiris, one of the common problems I have heard from the people is the abundance of overgrown lantana or other similar vegetation. Wild animals take shelter behind these and people’s visibility is impacted resulting in man-animal conflicts,” Dr. Varghese notes.

The problems only magnify by several folds when invasive plant species are planted in large scale as part of social forestry or afforestation schemes.

Why the book

While there have been talks about improving the forest cover of the country, experts note that it is equally important to improve the quality of the forest, and management of invasive species is crucial to this.

Invasive species pose a major threat to the natural areas of the country including protected areas such as Western Ghats. In the drier tracts and foothills in the rain shadow zones of the ghats invasives like Prosopis juliflora are seen in abundance, whereas in the deciduous forests and evergreen zones, species like Lantana camara pose a serious threat. Prosopis is also extensive across Peninsular India.

However, officially, the efforts to manage invasive species have been piecemeal more or less.

“Invasive species management is part of the forest departments’ management priorities and they do attempt removal of these species, especially in protected areas. In terms of national biodiversity targets, we have one specific to invasive species. But we don’t have a comprehensive legislation or policy that deals with invasive species,” says Dr. Hiremath.

Dr. T.R. Shankar Raman, wildlife scientist with NCF and co-author of the book, adds to this.

“We don’t have a good authoritative list of all the invasive alien species found in India. There has been a lot of focus on a small number of invasive species and many others have gotten overlooked.”

“So, we felt that, at least as a starting point, we should try and highlight some of the major invasive species which are found in over a large part of Peninsular India. It may be the first time that many of these species are being featured in a publication of this kind and being brought to the attention of a very wide audience.”

Useful reference

Conceived as a reference, the book, co-authored by R.S. Reshnu Raj, A.P. Madhavan, T.R. Shankar Raman, Divya Mudappa, Anita Varghese and Ankila J. Hiremath, is not very wordy and features fifty invasive plant species seen in south India categorized as climbers, herbs, shrubs, and trees.

Information on each species including where they are from, how they arrived in India, how to recognize them and tried and tested ways to manage them have been included. Illustrations by scientist and botanical illustrator Dr. Ravi Jambhekar add to the visual appeal of the book.

“The book is called Guests Who Never Left, but we could equally well have called it ‘Guests Who May Never Leave,’” quips Dr. Raman.

“Many of these invasive species are here to stay. But we need to understand where we can control their populations.”

“While several natural areas have been invaded by these alien plant species, there are also a lot of areas that have not been invaded as of yet. One of the aims of this book is to bring this to the attention so that areas which currently lack invasives can be protected and measures taken to prevent any invasion,” he adds, hoping that the book would initiate discussions and dialogues, spur similar works in other parts of the country and could be of use to forest managers and others working in conservation and restoration.

The book is published under creative commons licence and is available for free download at https://www.ncf-india.org/blog/guests-who-never-left-2

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.