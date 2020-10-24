Guard robbed of his savings at knifepoint

A guard, who was on his way to a bank to send money to his ailing mother in Assam, was robbed at Fraser Town on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, Patras Guriya, who is in his late 20s, hails from Assam and has been working as a guard in the city since 2012. He was posted at an apartment complex near Coles Park. His mother was recently hospitalised back home in Assam. Patras pooled his savings, took a few loans, and managed to put together ₹27,000. “However, while on his way to deposit the money in his mother’s bank account, he was robbed at knifepoint,” said a police officer.

A gang of four youths surrounded him, threatened him with a knife, and robbed him of his money. The police suspect that the someone who knew about Patras collecting money may have been behind the robbery. They are analysing the CCTV camera footage from the area of the incident for clues.