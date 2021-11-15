Bengaluru

Guard arrested, stolen valuables recovered

The Annapoorneshwarinagar police have arrested a security guard and recovered two stolen mobile phones and three diamond rings worth ₹22.3 lakh from him. The accused, identified as Manjunath E., 34, a resident of Sultanpet on Nandi Hills road, was arrested while he was trying to sell the mobile phones which he had allegedly stolen from a shop in July.

Police questioning led him to reveal the theft of three diamond rings from a villa owned by a football player three months ago where he worked as a guard.

The police are verifying his claim and checking with the jurisdictional Vishwanathapura police about any complaint of theft filed by the owner of the house.

