Guard arrested on burglary charge

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 23:27 IST

The Annapoorneshwarinagar police arrested a security guard from Nepal who allegedly burgled the house of a Central Government employee at Mallathahalli and made away with ₹2.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery valued at ₹11 lakh in October.

The complainant and her husband had gone to the airport to pick up their children on October 8, but did not lock the main door and left the house in a hurry. The accused, identified as Bheem Bahadur Thapa, worked as security guard in HSR Layout during the day and moved in the area identifying houses he could break into at night. On October 8, he happened to be in the area and noticed that the house was empty and not secured properly.

The theft came to light when the family returned home and filed a complaint with the police. “Investigations revealed that the guard moved around the area pretending to be a night watchman,” said the police.

