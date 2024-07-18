G.T. World Mall, which has been in the eye of the storm after denying entry to a septuagenarian farmer for wearing a dhoti on Tuesday evening, was shut down by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over pending property tax dues to the extent of ₹1.78 crore, on Thursday.

BBMP Zonal Commissioner Vinoth Priya said the mall had failed to pay property tax for the previous fiscal year. “We had issued a demand notice. Since the mall management has not paid up, we have shut down the mall,” said Ms. Priya. Revenue Department officials arrived at the mall, closed the gates, and sealed the business establishment, on Thursday evening.

However, hours before this, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh spoke in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and said that the government would take stern action against the mall and it would be ordered to shut down for seven days for denying entry to the farmer.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint by one of the protesters, Dharmaraj Gowda, at the mall on Wednesday, the Kempapura Agrahara Police registered a case against the owner of the mall and Arun, the security supervisor, who stopped the farmer from entering the mall for “wrongful restraint” under Section 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police have initiated an investigation and are verifying the facts. A senior police official said they would issue a notice to the accused for questioning soon.

Septuagenarian farmer Fakeerappa from Haveri, had come to the mall with his wife and son on Tuesday evening to watch a movie. However, he was stopped by the mall security, who refused him entry for wearing a dhoti. He was asked to wear trousers if he wanted to be allowed inside. Following protests by Kannada organisations on Wednesday who brought Mr. Fakeerappa to the mall, the mall management apologised and felicitated him.

