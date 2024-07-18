G.T. Mall faces seven-day closure for denying entry to farmer in dhoti

After a 70-year-old farmer Fakeerappa, who went to G.T. Mall in Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex, was allegedly denied entry owing to his attire — a dhoti and a white shirt on July 16, the Karnataka Government on Thursday (July 18) said it will ask the management to close the mall for seven days.

G.T. Mall located on Magadi Main Road in the City and the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on July 16.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the Legislative Assembly that the government would take stern action against the mall and it would be ordered to shut down for seven days for denying entry to the farmer to the mall.

“Will the mall stop from entering former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who also wears dhoti?” asked Mr. Suresh, opposing dress restrictions for entry into the mall.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader also condemned the incident and asked the government to take note of the issue and take stern action.

Laxman Savadi (Congress) urged the government to stop supplying electricity to the mall for one week. “If the owner wants people with suits and boots to enter the mall, then let him (owner) build the mall in America”.

Prakash Koliwad (Congress) said the farmer hails from his Ranebennur constituency and demanded the mall be closed. The farmer has given education to all his nine children and one of them is an MBA graduate, who took his father to the mall to watch the movie, he said.

The ruling Congress chief whip Ashok M. Pattan said Century Club and Bowring Club in Bengaluru also imposed dress code and denied entry to people wearing chappals and ‘T’ shirts.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said the issue of dress code imposed by clubs in Bengaluru had been discussed several times in the House in the past but the outcome was zero. Mr. Ashok also urged the government to take deterrent actions to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Besides Mr. Deve Gowda, several politicians of Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, wear dhoti and attend Assembly sessions.

A few months ago, a similar incident happened at Namma Metro station in Bengaluru where a man was denied entry because of his attire. The incident led to the dismissal of a security supervisor by the BMRCL.