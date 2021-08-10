GST officials raid IT firm for evading GST and operating 12 more companies

Officials of the Directorate of GST busted a racket and raided an IT firm situated in Viveknagar for not only evading GST, but also operating 12 companies under one roof.

Rohit Rawat, senior intelligence officer from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) Bengaluru zonal unit, and his team, raided the firm IObitcode Interactive, situated on Outer Ring Road, Ejipura, recently for evading taxes and recovered documents.

During the search, the officials recovered documents of 12 companies registered in various places. Some of the companies are dealing with online betting and gambling and were operating from the same office.

Further investigation revealed that the HR manager of the company, identified as Shyamala N., had procured many SIM cards which are linked to many bank accounts for transactions .

The officials seized the documents for further investigation and registered a case against the owner of the firm, identified as Umar Farooq, and the HR manager charging them under the IT Act.